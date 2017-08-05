Earthquake shakes parts of southern Mindanao
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook parts of southern Mindanao Saturday morning, August 5, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
The quake's epicenter was located near Malapatan, Sarangani, at a depth of 30 kilometers below the surface. It struck at around 8:30 am, and is of tectonic origin.
It was first measured to be magnitude 5.4, but was upgraded by the Phivolcs.
The quake was felt in these areas:
- Intensity V - Malapatan and Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City
- Intensity IV - Digos City; Kiamba, Sarangani; Tupi, Lake Sebu & Polomolok, South Cotabato
- Intensity III - Mati & Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental; Davao City and Lebak, Sultan
- Kudarat; T'boli & Surallah, South Cotabato
- Intensity II - Kidapawan City; Makilala, North Cotabato; Koronadal City; Upi,
- Maguindanao
Instruments in these areas recorded the quake's intensity as follows:
- Intensity V - General Santos City
- Intensity II - Kidapawan City
- Intensity I - Zamboanga City
There are aftershocks expected, but the agency said there are no damage to be expected.
The US Geological Survey measured the quake to be magnitude 5.8. – Rappler.com