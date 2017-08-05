(UPDATED) The quake's epicenter was located near Malapatan, Sarangani, Phivolcs says

Published 9:37 AM, August 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook parts of southern Mindanao Saturday morning, August 5, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The quake's epicenter was located near Malapatan, Sarangani, at a depth of 30 kilometers below the surface. It struck at around 8:30 am, and is of tectonic origin.

It was first measured to be magnitude 5.4, but was upgraded by the Phivolcs.

The quake was felt in these areas:

Intensity V - Malapatan and Alabel, Sarangani; General Santos City

Intensity IV - Digos City; Kiamba, Sarangani; Tupi, Lake Sebu & Polomolok, South Cotabato

Intensity III - Mati & Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental; Davao City and Lebak, Sultan

Kudarat; T'boli & Surallah, South Cotabato

Intensity II - Kidapawan City; Makilala, North Cotabato; Koronadal City; Upi,

Maguindanao

Instruments in these areas recorded the quake's intensity as follows:

Intensity V - General Santos City

Intensity II - Kidapawan City

Intensity I - Zamboanga City

There are aftershocks expected, but the agency said there are no damage to be expected.

The US Geological Survey measured the quake to be magnitude 5.8. – Rappler.com