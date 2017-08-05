With the war entering the critical stage, Duterte hopes for 'less heartaches,' and that the government troops can 'clean up Marawi City and get rid of the terrorists'

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, August 4, asked government troops in Marawi City not to allow the local terrorists' ideology to spread.

"You can never allow this ideology to spread. To the last man, talagang patayan 'to (we'll really kill until the end)," Duterte said during his visit to a military camp in Marawi City – the second time since the clashes broke out in May.

Addressing government troops on the frontline of the fight against terrorists, the President clarified he is not angry at Maranaos, unlike what he said in June.

"Hindi ako galit sa mga Maranao. Ang lola ko Maranao. Wala talaga akong right na magsabing… Hindi ako pwede magalit sa kanila. Galit ako sa mga extremists, sa Maute, pati 'yung pumasok dito na hindi taga-rito. Tapos nagdala ng bakokang na ideolohiya. Diyan ako galit sa kanila. Hindi ako galit sa mga taga-Marawi," he explained.

(I'm not angry with the Maranaos. My grandmother is a Maranao. I have no right to say… I can't be angry with them. I'm angry with extremists, the Maute, and those non-residents who entered this city. And then they brought in this ideology. I'm angry with them. I'm not angry with Marawi residents.)

He urged the soldiers to keep fighting for the sake of the next generation.

"But we have to fight that kasi kawawa ang next generation. 'Pag ma-overwhelm itong mga ganito --- na ganun ang ideology. Kung kailangang magpakamatay kayong lahat, magpakamatay, talagang tatapusin natin," he added.

(But we have to fight that because the next generation will suffer. If they become overwhelmed with that kind of ideology. If you all have to die for them, die for them, we'll have to finish this.)

Still, he told his troops to stay alive, to fight cool, and to not hurry since the crisis is almost over.

"Ang problema diyan 'yung mabilis ang gusto. Tandaan niyo giyera 'to, bala ang kalaban mo dito. Relax and huwag kang pumasok sa– one rule is that huwag kang pumasok sa giyera na may galit ka. Pasok mo doon sa war zone, isipin mo may papatayin ka. But do not– 'yung may hate ka. Kasi kung may galit ka, susubsob ka eh," he said.

(The problem is some want to end it quickly. Remember, this is a war, and the bullet is the enemy here. Relax. One rule is do not enter a war with hate. When you enter the war zone, think about killing, but do not [enter] with hate. Because if you have hate, you'll fall down.)

With the war entering the critical stage, Duterte hoped for "less heartaches," and that the government troops can "clean up Marawi City and get rid of the terrorists."

The first time Duterte visited Marawi City was last July 20, after a couple of failed attempts.

The war has entered its 3rd month, and according to the Armed Forces, most of the fighting is now contained in two villages and a critical bridge recovered from the control of terrorists.