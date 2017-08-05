Published 4:00 PM, August 05, 2017
TYPHOON HITS TAIWAN. Residents walk against the wind as Typhoon Nesat hits New Taipei City in northern Taiwan on July 29, 2017. Photo by Sam Yeh/AFP
ABLAZE. A photo taken at night on July 29, 2017 shows flames and smoke rising above the Shell refinery in Rotterdam. Photo by Bjorn Remmerswaal/ANP/AFP
ERUPTION. Hot lava flows down the Mount Sinabung volcano in the night in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on July 30, 2017. Photo by Tibta Pangin/AFP
IN CONTROL. Ivory Coast's Edgard Dakoi controls the ball during the 8th Francophonie Games final football match between Ivory Coast and Morocco on July 30, 2017 at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium in Abidjan. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP
HIGH DIVING. Columbia's Orlando Duque during round 3 of the men's High Diving competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest on July 30, 2017. Photo by Ferenc Isza/AFP
MARINE LIFE. A humpead wrasse transported from Japan's southern island of Okinawa swims with other tropical saltwater fish on display in a tank for the Sony Aquarium 2017 exhibition in Tokyo on July 31, 2017. Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP
SENEGAL VOTES. An election helper sits next to an urn filled with ballots at a polling station in Dakar on July 30, 2017 during general elections.Photo by Seyllou/AFP
CLAIMING VICTORY. Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro celebrates the results of the 'Constituent Assembly' in Caracas, Venezuela on July 31, 2017. Photo by Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP
WARNING. During a press conference at Camp Crame on July 31, 2017, PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa says mayors are not exempted from police operations in its fight against illegal drugs. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
ARRESTED. Ozamiz City vice mayor Nova Princess Parojinog pose for a mugshot before her detention on August 1, 2017 at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center after allegedly keeping firearms and illegal drugs. PNP photo
WAITING. The Salarda family prepare to welcome to their home Vice President Leni Robredo who is on her Metro Laylayan tour in Navotas City on August 2, 2017. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
FOREST FIRE. A plane drops flame retardant to put out a fire in Rigaud, north of Nice, France on August 3, 2017. Photo by Yann Coatsaliou/AFP
DEATH IN HIGH SEAS. Members of the Aquarius rescue ship run by SOS Mediterranee and Medecins Sans Frontieres prepare to load a body bag of a migrant who died at sea onto a small vessel in the Mediterranean Sea on August 3, 2017. Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP
NAVAL SHOW. The crew on board the Mexican Navy training vessel Armada CuauhtÃ©moc (BE-01) as it docks at the Pier 15 in South Harbor, Manila on August 4, 2017 for a 5-day historic goodwill visit. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
BACK IN MARAWI. President Rodrigo Duterte is mob by soldiers as he visits the batte zone for the seond time on August 4, 2017. Malacanang Photo
