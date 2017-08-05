The provinces of Benguet and Ifugao suffer the most damage after being hit by Typhoons Gorio and Huaning

Published 3:44 PM, August 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – More than P2 million worth of agricultural crops and farm implements have been damaged in the Cordillera Administrative Region during Typhoons Gorio and Huaning last week.

The Department of Agriculture reported the provinces of Benguet and Ifugao suffered most damage in the region.

In Benguet, 658.34 hectares of rice farm areas and 670.38 of high value crops have been affected, with the total amount of damage pegged at P688,600.

In Ifugao, 22.75 hectares of corn farms were affected, with the loss placed at P1.7 million.

As of latest monitoring, supply of highland crops remains sufficient in La Trinidad, where most farmers are currently on the process of planting. But the bulk of the planted crops were totally destroyed since these were not yet ready for harvest.

The damage were caused by almost a week of heavy rains in many parts of Cordillera, even in the absence of a typhoon warning signal in the area.

