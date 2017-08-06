The military commits to beef up the number of military lawyers who will take care of resolving all legal issues on real state, personnel, retirement, appointment, separation, demotion, promotion, and procurement within the military

Published 3:38 PM, August 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine military recruited a new batch of 36 lawyers to provide legal protection to soldiers are assured of "legal protection as they perform their mandate."

“The Office of the Judge Advocate General (OTJAG) commits to beef up the number of military lawyers and strengthen the competence of the AFP’s legal services. This is part of our thrust to ensure optimum assistance to AFP’s units and personnel,” said military Judge Advocate General Colonel Serme Ayuyao.

Ayuyao's office is responsible for resolving all legal issues on real state, personnel, retirement, appointment, separation, demotion, promotion, and procurement within the Philippine military.

The lawyers made courtesy call on Thursday, August 3 to Armed Forces Deputy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Narciso Vingson Jr.

They were appointed probationary Second Lieutenants (P2LTs) back in July and are currently deployed to the headqurters of the Army, Air Force, and Navy headquarters for familiarization and internship.

They are scheduled undertake in September a 45-day Technical Administrative Service Military Orientation Course (TASMOC) so they can graduate in October and officially join the Judge Advocate General Service as Captains.

“Since the assumption of our Judge Advocate General, Colonel Serme Ayuyao last March, the AFP has strengthened the recruitment of eligible lawyers who have the passion to serve in the military service,” said Colonel Edgard Arevalo, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Office.

Arevalo said there are 96 active military lawyers but recruitment is still ongoing for 94 more. – Rappler.com