Tugaya Water District Acting General Manager Jamaloden Faisal received the funding in 2011, but the Ombudsman says the project remains non-existent

Published 12:30 PM, August 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales sees corruption in a P10-million construction project for the water supply system in Tugaya, Lanao del Sur.

Morales indicted Tugaya Water District Acting General Manager Jamaloden Faisal for graft and malversation of public funds over the P10-million project which is allegedly non-existent to this day.

"It was found that the water project was non-existent and that fake liquidation documents were submitted by respondents to support the ghost project," the Office of the Ombudsman said in a statement on Monday, August 7.

In January 2011, Faisal received P10,074,680 from the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) as initial funding to build a water supply system in Tugaya.

"A Joint Affidavit of Inspection was also submitted by the team of investigators from the National Bureau of Investigation stating that 'the reservoirs funded by LWUA are inexistent, based on the Development Map and Detailed Cost Estimate of the Project,'" the Ombudsman said.

Also indicted was Alikahn Ebrahim of construction firm Nascon Builders, but the company denies it was part of the project.

"The fact that the water supply improvement project is non-existent is sufficient proof to engender a well-founded belief that public funds were misappropriated for respondent Faisal's own private use or benefit," Morales said in her resolution. – Rappler.com