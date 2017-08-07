This is to make way for the ASEAN parade and lighting activity which ends the week-long foreign ministers meeting

Published 6:03 PM, August 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – A parade and lighting activity will be held on Tuesday, August 8, along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City as the 50th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers Meeting winds up.

This will affect commute in the roads surrounding the area, as announced by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

ADVISORY: MMDA Traffic Scheme during the ASEAN Minister's Meeting on August 8, 2017 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM. #teamMMDA #mmda pic.twitter.com/zFlPho4AuG — Official MMDA (@MMDA) August 2, 2017

From 2 pm to 9 pm, Roxas Boulevard southbound from Padre Burgos to Buendia will be closed to vehicles.

Throughout the day, all trucks are banned from passing Roxas Boulevard from Padre Burgos to Buendia.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) complex is also closed off all day, declared as an ASEAN Delegates Zone.

NCRPO and MMDA also banned motorists from passing by portions of Atang Dela Rama, Vicente Sotto, Leano Florento and Juan Arellano streets as the Philippine International Convention Center and Sofitel grounds are open only to ASEAN delegates and guests.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

For security, the NCRPO will intensify police visibility and conduct patrols, provide route security, and manage the traffic with the MMDA traffic enforcers.

The NCRPO and the MMDA urged the public to forward all questions and concerns to their channels and the Task Force Manila hotline at 09955031670.

The parade and lighting program ends the week-long ASEAN foreign ministers meeting, which tackled territorial disputes, and cooperation among Southeast Asian nations. – Rappler.com