Published 7:42 PM, August 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes and work are suspended due to road closures for the culminating event of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Tuesday, August 8.

De La Salle University Manila – classes in all levels and work

Manila Tytana Colleges – classes in all levels

Senate of the Philippines – work for Senate employees

Colegio de San Juan de Letran also suspended classes and office work for the Feast of St Dominic de Guzman. – Rappler.com