Published 11:08 PM, August 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After meeting with two foreign ministers and new ambassadors to the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte claimed envoys have eased up on criticism against his controversial drug war.

"Mostly they have considerably toned down in human rights," he said on Monday, August 7, during a press conference in Malacañang.

Duterte said the supposed human rights violations happening in the name of his drug war have been mentioned "in passing" and mostly in "conferences."

But in his face-to-face meetings with ambassadors and foreign officials, talk focused mostly on terrorism.

"Mostly terrorism. Wala ng human rights nagtatanong sa akin (Nobody asks me about human rights anymore)," he told reporters.

Earlier that day, Duterte met with the new ambassadors of Chile, Colombia, and Austria.

He also received United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

His meeting with Tillerson dealt largely with terrorism, especially the situation in Marawi.

"Wala kaming usapang human rights (We had no discussion on human rights)," said Duterte.

Asked if he asked for any assistance for Marawi City, Duterte said he said something the foreign officials may not have liked. He, however, stopped himself from telling reporters what he had said.

"Pero may sinabi ako na – Hindi nila magustuhan pero giprangkahan ko talaga sila (I said something that they won't like but I was just being frank with them)," said the President.

Foreign leaders and officials have earned Duterte's ire for criticizing his drug war. He has cursed former US president Barack Obama, and insulted former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and former Colombian president Cesar Gaviria.

Duterte has also not hesitated from publicly expressing disdain for ambassadors assigned to the Philippines who have been critical of him or relayed opposing views.

He has said he was irritated at former US ambassador Philip Goldberg and has confessed wanting to "kick" a European ambassador for asking if the Philippines would fulfill its pledge to cut carbon emissions. – Rappler.com