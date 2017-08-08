Watch the hearing live on Rappler

Published 12:51 PM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives conducts a hearing into identifying those criminally liable for election offenses and increasing the penalties for election-related offenses.

The House committee will also debate on the amendment of the Omnibus Election Code to include the mandatory drug testing by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for all candidates as a prerequisite for the filing of their Certificates of Candidacy.

