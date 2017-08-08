Ozamiz City police Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido and Marawi cops are among the awardees this year

MANILA, Philippines – On Wednesday, August 9, men and women will be honored for their service in the past year in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Held in Camp Crame in Quezon City, the rites are in line with the founding anniversary of the PNP, which replaced the Philippine Constabulary back in 1901.

No less than President Rodrigo Duterte, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Officer-In-Charge Catalino Cuy, and PNP Chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa will give the recognition.

In Duterte's first year, he directed the 190,000 officers in blue to battle corruption and illegal drugs. These are the officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty:

Best Senior Police Commissioned Officer (PCO) for Administration: PSSupt Jonnel Estomo - Chief, Management Division, Directorate for Controllership

Best Senior PCO for Operation: PSSupt Rene Pamuspusan - Executive Officer, Directorate for Operations

Best Junior PCO for Operation: CINSP Ritchie Yandug - Officer-in-Charge (OIC), Manolo Fortich Municipal Police Station (MPS), Police Regional Office (PRO) 10

Best Senior Police Non-Commissioned Officer (PNCO) for Administration: SPO4 Francisco Alfeche - Municipal Executive Senior Police Officer (MESPO), Malapatan MPS, PRO 12

Best Senior PNCO for Operation: SPO2 Harold Nicolas - Intelligence PNCO, PRO 1

Best Junior PNCO for Administration: PO1 Juan Carlos Ventura - PIO, PRO 1

Best Junior PNCO for Operation: PO2 Jhan Apostol - Investigator PNCO, PRO 1

Best Non-Uniformed Personnel (NUP) for Supervisory level: NUP Grace Abalde - Admin Officer V, PRO 10

Best NUP for Non-Supervisory level: NUP Sheena Montiero - Communication Development Officer 1, Police Community Relations Group

Individual Award for Anti-Illegal Drugs Operation: CINSP Jovie Espenido - OIC, Ozamiz City Police Station, PRO 10

Individual Award for Crisis Management in Marawi City: PSSupt Rolando Anduyan - Deputy Regional Director for Operations, PRO ARMM

Cops for Marawi City will also be honored for their service in the war-torn area, as the conflict creeps to its 4th month:

PSupt Rex Malimban - Deputy Chief, Logistics Management Division, PNP-Special Action Force (SAF)

PSupt Lamber Suerte - Commanding Officer, Rapid Deployment Battalion (RDB), PNP-SAF

SPO1 Erwin Garalde - Company Executive Senior Police Officer, 84th SAC, RDB, PNP-SAF

SPO1 Jethro Almengan - Senior Counter Terrorist Operative (CTO) and Extended Range Support Team (ERST), 83rd Coy, RDB, PNP-SAF

Recognizing the value of leadership and cooperation among officers, the PNP will also recognize units and offices:

Best Police Regional Office: Police Regional Office (PRO) 1 headed by PCSupt Charlo C Collado

Best Police Provincial Office: Sorsogon Police Provincial Office (PPO), PRO 5 headed by PSSupt Ronald R Cabral

Best City Police Office: Iligan City Police Office, PRO 10 headed by PSSupt Leony Roy Ga

Best City Police Station: Vigan City Police Station, PRO 1 headed by PSupt Marlo Castillo Jr

Best Municipal Police Station: San Jose MPS, San Jose de Buena Vista, PRO 6 headed by PCInsp Juvy E Cordero

Best Regional Public Safety Battalion: Regional Public Safety Battalion 12 headed by PSupt Michael F Lebanan

Best Provincial Public Safety Company: Bukidnon Provincial Public Safety Company, PRO 10 headed by PSupt Gervacio O Balmaceda Jr

Best City Public Safety Company: Davao City Public Safety Company, PRO 11 headed by PSupt Ireneo G Caburnay

Best National Operational Support Unit: Maritime Group headed by PCSupt Marcelo C Morales

Best National Administrative Support Unit: Information Technology Management Service headed by PCSupt Edwin Jose G Nemenzo

Best Women and Children Protection Desk: Regional Women and Children Protection Desk, PRO 7 headed by PCInsp Marilou ACuizon

Best Regional Police Human Rights Desk: Regional Police Human Rights Desk, PRO 7 headed by PSupt Maribel B Getigan

Best Police Strategy Management Unit: Regional Police Strategy Management Unit, PRO 13 headed by PSSupt Gimili Macaraeg

Special Unit Award for Counter-Intelligence Operations: Counter-Intelligence Task Force headed by PSSupt Jose Chiquito Malayo

Special Unit Awards for Accounting of Illegal Drug Personalities:

National Capital Region headed by Director Oscar Albayalde



PRO 3 headed by PCSupt Aaron Aquino



PRO 4A headed by PCSupt Ma Aplasca.

Just like the previous year, the President will deliver an address to the PNP to reiterate and renew his directives while addressing issues that have plagued cops. – Rappler.com