Published 4:45 PM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – An official of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said the move to permanently close the Payatas sanitary landfill will depend on the "unified decision" of the DENR, the Quezon City government, and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

"I can't say absolutely that we can close it down because it depends on the considerations," Environment Undersecretary for Policy, Planning, and International Affairs Jonas Leones said in a mix of English and Filipino during a press conference on Tuesday, August 8.

Leones was asked where the DENR stands on the total closure of the sanitary landfill. The environment department's Environmental Management Bureau-National Capital Region office recently ordered the landfill's temporary closure as it reviews the operator's environmental clearance certificate.

"If you consider the environmental aspects, we can say na puwedeng i-close, pero iba naman 'yung consideration ng MMDA, iba rin naman 'yung consideration ng Quezon City, so I think there has to be a unified decision on what to do with Payatas," Leones explained.

(If you consider the environmental aspects, we can say it can be closed down, but the MMDA has different considerations, and Quezon City has different considerations, so I think there has to be a unified decision on what to do with Payatas.)

Leones noted that it is the Quezon City government that operates the landfill together with IPM Environmental Services Incorporated, while the MMDA is the agency mandated to determine disposal sites for Metro Manila waste.

"Because if we want to close down Payatas, our only concern is the ECC, [the] environmental concern... But we can also issue the cease and desist order. But the DENR can only issue the CDO for a specific time only. But the decision to order or to decide whether they will close down or open that dumpsite is lodged with the MMDA," he added.

The DENR's main concern, Leones said, is the landfill's impact on the environment and on public health. (READ: Time ticking for Payatas landfill)

"So kung may violation sila, tingin natin may mga environmental effects, damage, marami, and then there will be health implications, I'm very sure that the Secretary will support the closure of the open dumpsite. Sa akin lang 'yun, because I think they're still consulting MMDA and the local government units," he said, referring to Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu.

(So if they have violations, in our view the landfill has environmental effects, damage, there's a lot, and then there will be health implications, I'm very sure that the Secretary will support the closure of the open dumpsite. But that's just me, because I think they're still consulting the MMDA and the local government units.)

In January, the DENR under former environment secretary Gina Lopez already expressed its intention to shut down the Payatas sanitary landfill at the soonest possible time.

The Quezon City government appealed to Lopez to reconsider the plan. – Rappler.com