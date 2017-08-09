The Civil Service Commission's proposed 2018 budget is at P1.5 billion, slightly higher than its 2017 budget of P1.4 billion

Published 8:00 AM, August 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Civil Service Commission (CSC) did not go through questioning. Its proposed budget of P1.5 billion for 2018 was swiftly approved by the House Representatives' appropriations committee on Tuesday, August 8.

Cebu City 1st District Representative Raul del Mar, who is also committee vice chairperson, presided the budget hearing, which which lasted for only 10 minutes.

The proposed budget approved by the panel is higher than 2017’s budget of P1.416 billion.

Around 77% or P1.161 billion will go to personnel services, while 17% or P260.249 million will be for maintenance and other operating expenses. The remaining 5.6% or P83,894 million will be for capital outlay.

Priority programs of the CSC for 2018 include:

Civil service human resource policy and information management

Civil service human resource governance

Civil service professionalization and workplace cooperation

Administrative justice

“I think all of us here are very supportive of your budget, and we have decided, we will spare you from further questioning. So I move to terminate the budget hearing for the Civil Service Commission,” said Zamboanga City 1st District Representative Celso Lobregat, who is also a committee vice chairperson.

The CSC is mandated to handle the government workers and ensure to promote competence and integrity in the workforce. – Rappler.com