Days before this, in Benguet in the same region, a landslide also buried 6 vehicles parked in a lot

Published 1:17 PM, August 09, 2017

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – Rescuers are still looking for the body of a truck driver after his vehicle loaded with vegetables and another truck were buried by a massive landslide in Tinoc, Ifugao, Tuesday night, August 8.

Nineteen-year-old Janel Baguista of Gumhang village remains missing after the mountainside in sitio Buhyu in Binablayan, Tinoc, fell during the road clearing at about 7:30 pm Tuesday.

Baguista and the driver of another truck were supposed to deliver vegetables to Nueva Vizcaya when they were buried by landslides.

During the road clearing another, bigger landslide fell on the trucks.

Last Saturday, a landslide also buried 6 vehicles parked in a lot in Km 16 in Tublay, Benguet. Mud and boulders buried 4 trucks and two heavy equipment vehiclesm and also covered Halsema Highway, causing traffic to stop for 4 hours. – Rappler.com