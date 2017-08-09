Former interior secretary Manuel Roxas II, a Negrense through his mother, had spearheaded efforts to create the region

Published 3:05 PM, August 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – "Sayang." (It's a pity.)

Former interior secretary Manuel Roxas II on Wednesday, August 9, expressed disappointment over President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to dissolve the Negros Island Region (NIR), which was created during the Aquino administration.

Roxas, who also has Negrense roots, had spearheaded efforts to create the region. His mother, Judy Araneta Roxas, is from Bago City, Negros Occidental.

"Nanugunan gid ako nga waay madayon ang Negros Island Region. Madamo ang magabenepisyo kung ginpadayon ini," said Roxas in a Facebook post. (I am disappointed that the Negros Island Region did not proceed. There would have been a lot of benefits if it pushed through.)

Local officials – from Negros Oriental and Negros Occidental – previously said the creation of the NIR would make it easier for both government workers and citizens to access government offices and services.

Citing the lack of funds, Duterte signed an executive order that revoked an earlier EO signed by former president Benigno Aquino III.

Roxas was interior secretary when the NIR was created.

He added on Wednesday: "With NIR dissolution, mga Negrense (the Negrenses) will be traveling farther and spending more for services and Negros Occidental and Oriental development will be slower."

With Duterte's decision, Negros Occidental returns to Western Visayas, with regional offices in Iloilo City. Negros Oriental again becomes part of Central Visayas, with regional offices in Cebu City.

This was the first time for Roxas to make a public comment on any of Duterte's decisions and policies since losing the 2016 presidential elections.

Roxas, Aquino's anointed candidate, was a distant second to Duterte in the polls.