Defeated vice presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr says he has nothing to do with the corruption allegations raised by the wife of Comelec Chairman Andres Bautista

Published 3:40 PM, August 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – "Bakit kami mangingialam sa mag-asawa?" (Why would we meddle in the affairs of a married couple?)

Former senator and defeated vice presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr denied any involvement in the ongoing controversy surrounding Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres Bautista and his wife, Patricia Paz "Tish" Bautista.

"I'm watching what you are reporting. That's all I know," Marcos told media on Wednesday, August 9, during a chance interview on the sidelines of a House probe into the alleged misuse of tobacco funds in his home province of Ilocos Norte.

Marcos ran for vice president during the 2016 elections but narrowly lost to Vice President Leni Robredo. He filed an electoral protest against Robredo, claiming he was cheated.

Bautista was accused by his estranged wife of having nearly P1 billion in unexplained wealth, allegedly not declared in his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

But Bautista denied amassing ill-gotten wealth, and sued his wife for robbery and extortion.

Some senators have said that the corruption allegations against the Comelec chief cast doubt on the results of the 2016 elections.

The issue made headlines this week after Mrs Bautista publicized her allegations through the media. This was preceded by a meeting with no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.

Amid rumors that his wife, Liza Araneta-Marcos, facilitated Mrs Bautista's meeting with the President, Marcos said: "I think the Palace can confirm that it's not true. That's not true at all." (READ: Malacañang wants thorough probe into wealth claims vs Comelec chair) – Rappler.com