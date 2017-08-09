The ad hoc committee will have jurisdiction over all matters directly and principally relating to the reconstruction of the capital city of Lanao del Sur

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Wednesday, August 9, created a special committee on the rehabilitation of Marawi City in Mindanao.

With no opposition, senators adopted resolutions 457 and 428 sponsored by Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III and Senator Joseph Victor Ejercito, respectively.

The ad hoc committee would have jurisdiction over all matters directly and principally relating to the reconstruction of the capital city of Lanao del Sur. The panel would also submit to the Senate its report and recommendations.

Senator Gregorio Honasan II will chair the committee, with senators Ejercito, Grace Poe, Paolo Benigno Aquino IV, and Panfilo Lacson as members.

Lacson in 2013 was appointed by President Benigno Aquino III as Presidential Assistant for Rehabilitation and Recovery after Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

Marawi City has been ravaged by clashes between government troops and local terrorists, led by the Maute group, prompting President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law in Mindanao last May. This was extended by Congress until December 31 this year. (READ: Evacuees in tent city to Duterte: End war in Marawi, allow us to go home)

In June, Duterte issued Administrative Order 3 (series of 2017), creating the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Recovery, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation of Marawi City or the Task Force Bangon Marawi.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana chairs the task force composed of 23 members. Public Works Secretary Mark Villar serves as vice chairperson. – Rappler.com