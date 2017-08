The parade is held from Rizal Park in Manila to the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay City

Published 8:25 PM, August 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines held a grand parade to mark the 50th year of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which Manila is chairing this year.

The parade was held on Tuesday, August 8, from Rizal Park in Manila to the Cultural Center of the Philippines in Pasay City.

In this video montage, Rappler's Franz Lopez puts together the sights and sounds of the ASEAN grand parade on Tuesday.

Watch! – Rappler.com