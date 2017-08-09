Representative Linabelle Villarica, in turn, will be replaced by Isabela 2nd District Representative Ana Go as chairperson of the House foreign affairs committee

Published 10:08 PM, August 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Almost 5 months after ousting anti-death penalty lawmakers from key posts, the House of Representatives has a new deputy speaker for Central Luzon.

Bulacan 4th District Representative Linabelle Villarica was elected deputy speaker for Central Luzon on Wednesday, August 9, during the plenary session.

She will take the post last occupied by Pampanga 2nd District Representative and former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Villarica, in turn, will be replaced by Isabela 2nd District Representative Ana Go as chairperson of the House foreign affairs committee.

Arroyo was ousted from her post in March 2017 after she voted against House Bill 4727, which would allow judges to punish perpetrators of 7 drug-related crimes with either life imprisonment or death.

Eleven other lawmakers were stripped of their leadership posts because of their anti-death penalty vote.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez earlier said House leaders who voted against the measure would be replaced.

House members also elected Batangas 5th district Representative Marvey Mariño chairman of the committee on civil service and professional regulations.

This was a post that was once held by Batangas 6th district Representative Vilma Santos-Recto, who also voted against HB 4727. – Rappler.com