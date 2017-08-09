The President claims he himself took a peek at Senator De Lima's detention room in Camp Crame but gives no details when this happened

Published 10:22 PM, August 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte had only insults for the European Parliament members who visited Senator Leila De Lima in jail.

"Imagine, she (De Lima) can even convince 'yung mga tontong EU... Tapos magpunta dito and to declare, 'Can she be house-arrested because she is a prisoner of concience?' Puta, pagkabugok talaga," said Duterte on Wednesday night, August 9.



(She can even convince these EU fools...Then they come here to declare, 'Can she be house-arrested because she is a prisoner of conscience?' Son of a bitch, how stupid.)

He was speaking at the Sulong Pilipinas forum in Mandaluyong City.

Duterte was referring to the 12-member delegation of the European Parliament which spoke with De Lima, detained in Camp Crame, on July 19.

The delegation was led by Sweden's Soraya Post and was joined by Adam Kosa of Hungary, Rikke Karlsson of Denmark, and Josef Weidenholzer of Austria, among others.

Duterte also claimed he himself took a peek at De Lima's detention room though did not give exact details when this happened.

"Punta ako doon sa Crame, sinilip ko 'yung presuhan niya. Gusto ko sabihin, malayo man. Punta ako, sabi ko, 'Saan na 'yun, 'yung gaga na 'yun?''Doon.' Dinala ako," he said.

(I went to Crame, I took a peek at her detention room. I wanted to say, it's too far. But I went, I asked, 'Where is she, that crazy woman?' 'Over there.' They brought me there.)

Duterte took issue with the supposed call of the EU delegation to treat De Lima as a prisoner of conscience or someone imprisoned for holding political or religious views not tolerated by their own government.

"Don't you know what kind of woman she is? Then they come here and say she’s a prisoner of conscience, my God," said an exasperated Duterte.

He then reminded his audience of De Lima's love affair with her driver Ronnie Dayan by recalling their supposed sex video.

"Sandali lang, I'm trying to replay the video. Huwag kayo maingay, you're disturbing me. I can still see the dog na karga-karga niya palagi sa opisina niya," said Duterte.

(Wait, I'm trying to replay the video. Don't be noisy, you're disturbing me. I can still see the dog she always carries around in her office.)

His audience of businessmen and economic experts laughed at this.

Duterte himself publicized De Lima's love affair and how she supposedly used Dayan to make money from the illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison.

The President's accusations catalyzed Congress hearings and a Department of Justice probe which eventually led to De Lima's arrest and detention.

De Lima, Duterte's fiercest critic in Congress, first earned his ire by investigating his supposed involvement in the Davao Death Squad, said to be responsible for extrajudicial killings in his hometown.

The European Parliament is calling for the immediate release of De Lima. – Rappler.com