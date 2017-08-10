The fake policeman acted with real cops in the extortion attempt

Published 2:36 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA,Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) nabbed on Wednesday, August 9, Joseph Ruallo, a fake cop who extorted from a couple whose son was arrested for possession of illegal drugs.

Ruallo acted with real cops.

According to the PNP Counter-Intelligence Task Force (CITF) Commander Senior Superintendent Chiquito Malayo, Ruallo coordinated with 4 cops who catch drug suspects.

The policemen who caught the suspect told his parents that they know of another cop who can bring their son out of detention. They gave Ruallo's number.

"Ang sabi ng nakahuli, according to the complainant, pwede silang matulungan kausapin lang ang isang tao at nagbigay sila yung telephone number. Nagpakilala yung may hawak na pulis," Malayo said.

(According to the complainant, they were told that they can get help from someone. They were given a number. The voice on the other end introduced himself as police.)

Ruallo promised the son's freedom, in exchange for P50,000 in cash. The parents begged him to bring down the amount, so they agreed to P15,000. Suspicious, the parents reached out to the CITF, before the meeting.

A caliber .45 pistol was confiscated from Ruallo along with the P15,000.

Upon apprehension, police revealed that Ruallo was the driver of no less than the chief of Quezon City Police Station 5, Police Superintendent Bobby Ganipac.

Malayo said Ganipac denied knowledge of Raullo's racket.

The 4 cops in collusion with the scheme were relieved of their positions, after interogation.

Still, the Quezon City Police District chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar launched a station-wide investigation into the incident, from fear that other personnel may be involved. – Rappler.com