(UPDATED) Dead sharks are found when the Philippine Navy boarded a foreign fishing vessel sailing off Palawan

Published 3:17 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Ten Vietnamese allegedly caught poaching off Palawan province were arrested and will face poaching charges, according to the Philippine military.

The naval warship BRP Gregorio Del Pilar was patrolling the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) on Tuesday, August 8, when it sighted foreign fishing vessel Hua Houng off Palawan's Tapuitan Point.

A spot report from authorities said this occurred in the vicinity of the Malampaya Gas Project, or some 10.5 nautical miles southwest of the Malampaya platform.

Captain Cherryl Tindog, spokesperson of the military Western Command (Wescom), said the crew of the warship boarded the fishing vessel and found that the Vietnamese crew had on board fine meshed fish net and pieces of a number of slaughtered sharks.

The warship escorted the fishing vessel to El Nido where further inspection was conducted by representatives of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) alongwith the police and coast guard.

The crew of the fishing vessel, all from Phuyen, Vietnam, were as follows:

Thanh Hiep, 46 years old and boat's captain

Vo Van Lang, 47 years old

Phan Dung, 49 years old

Truong Cao Ky, 51 years old

Dinh Van Hai, 46 years old

Bui Van Bao, 30 years old,

Tran Ngoc Son, 24 years old

Do Hung, 54 years old

Nguyen Van Huynh, 56 years old

Nguyen Cung Vu, 22 years old

Tindog said Wescom has turned over custody of the fishing vesel to BFAR, which recommended the filing of charges against the Vietnamese crew.

– Rappler.com