Refusing to break formation, they faint from dehydration

Published 4:08 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Some 25 cops dropped one by one while waiting for President Rodrigo Duterte during the 116th Philippine National Police (PNP) Service Anniversary on a hot Wednesday afternoon, August 9.

The cops were part of the parading team, standing in linear formation at the field of the Camp Crame Grandstand.

"Majority of them [fainted] because of dehydration and exhaustion – from so much heat. They were there at least more than an hour before the program," PNP Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos told reporters on Thursday, August 10.

The program was supposed to start at 2 pm, but they were already stationed by 12 noon, while the President arrived a few minutes before 3 pm. The program lasted until 5:30 pm, when they were allowed to break formation.

Carlos added that they were already awake "early in the morning" preparing for the grand day. (READ: LIST: 116th PNP Service Awardees)

He said the President's late arrival is not a reason for the cops losing consciousness.

Because he was the guest of honor, they had to wait for him. "We’re prepared for that, we stick to the schedule while waiting," Carlos said.

They were even given the chance to move around and rest, but they chose to stand ground.

For this, Carlos said they deserve the salute of all the PNP.

"At the end of the day, mahirap talaga yung role nila (the role they played was difficult). We salute them. That’s their contribution to their celebration," he said. – Rappler.com