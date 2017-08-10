The police team responds to a report of an explosion, only to face some 20 armed men

MANILA, Philippines– At least two cops were killed in a supposed ambush by the New People’s Army (NPA), on Thursday afternoon, August 10.

The team of Police Superintendent Ernesto Montes responded to the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) report at Sitio Pinarayan, Barangay Sagrada, Catanduanes which wounded a policeman and two drug surrenderrees.

While the first team dashed to the hospital, Montes went with Senior Police Officer 1 Erwin Pichuela, Police Officer 3 Joseph Tupue, and Police Officer 1 Eva Torcilino.

There, they were ambushed with gunfire by more or less 20 members of the NPA.

Torcilino and Tupue were killed in action while team leader Montes Jr was wounded, shot at the back.

Montes was immediately brought to Viga Hospital, while Torcilino and Tupue’s bodies were left in the area as Montes and Pichuela retreated. Pichuela filed the report. – Rappler.com