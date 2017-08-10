Espenido also vows to identify the policemen who allegedly served as gunmen for the Parojinog clan

Published 5:51 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ozamiz City Police Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido said on Thursday, August 10, that officials with links to drugs in his next assignment should resign as early as now.

“They should resign if they are involved...para humaba buhay ba (so they can live longer),” Espenido said.

The controversial Espenido was also police chief of Albuera, Leyte, when a prison raid resulted in the killing of the Mayor Rolando Espinosa in 2016. It was also in Espenido's watch that Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, his wife, and other relatives were killed in a police raid.



Espenido's re-assignment – which came with a special award – has been announced by Police Chief General Ronald dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa added that Espenido is being sought, with local officials even requesting him to be deployed to their area. Dela Rosa said Espenido's new assignment would likely be where the campaign against illegal drugs is focused.

Espenido, who was at the Department of Justice on Thursday, said he will find out the identities of the policemen allegedly involved in the kill orders supposedly issued by the Parojinog clan.

“I haven’t been able to identify them but once I get back there, I will identify them. It was my first time to hear about it," Espenido told reporters.

President Rodrigo Duterte has announced a P2-million bounty for policemen who allegedly moonlighted as gunmen for the Parojinogs. – Rappler.com