Jake dela Cruz had 4 arrest warrants against him, and faced criminal charges for illegal possession of firearms, illegal drugs, and murder

Published 5:40 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The brother-in-law of alleged Eastern Visayas drug lord Kerwin Espinosa was killed in a police operation in Toril, Davao City, on Wednesday, August 9.

Jake dela Cruz already had 4 arrest warrants against him that police tried to serve while he was hiding among his Davao relatives.

Davao police told Rappler he fought back during the encounter, forcing the uniformed men to "neutralize" him. He was shot once in both arms, but was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

He faced criminal charges for illegal possession of firearms, illegal drugs, and murder.

Dela Cruz hailed from Albuera, Leyte, just like his brother-in-law.

In Leyte, his father-in-law, Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr, was slain by police inside his cell in at the Baybay jail in a supposed "rubout" in November 2016. – Rappler.com