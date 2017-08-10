Duterte creates task force to speed up Yolanda rehab
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte created an inter-agency task force to improve coordination in implementing Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) rehabilitation.
Administrative Order No. 5, signed by the President on Tuesday, August 8, puts Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr in charge of the task force.
Its full name is Inter-agency Task Force for the Unified Implementation and Monitoring of Rehabilitation and Recovery Programs in the Yolanda Corridor or IATF-Yolanda for short. (READ: 3 unresolved issues, 3 years after Yolanda)
Duterte saw the need to create the task force due to delays caused by "lack of coordination" among government agencies in implementing rehabilitation projects and programs in Yolanda-affected areas.
"Ensuring the timely and efficient completion of the various programs and projects is of paramount importance given that 3 years have already lapsed since the passing of Typhoon Yolanda," reads the order.
Aside from Evasco, the task force is co-chaired by Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino and Presidential Assistant for Special Concerns Wendel Avisado.
Avisado also holds the post of Presidential Assistant for Yolanda Rehabilitation.
The task force has 17 members:
- Education Secretary
- Budget Secretary
- Agriculture Secretary
- Environment Secretary
- Public Works Secretary
- Interior Secretary
- Social Welfare Secretary
- Trade Secretary
- Socioeconomic Planning Secretary
- Chairperson of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council
- Executive Director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council
- General Manager of the National Housing Authority
- Administrator of the Land Registration Authority
- Administrator of the Local Water Utilities Administration
- Administrator of the National Electrification Administration
- Administrator of the National Irrigation Administration
- Administrator of the Philippine Coconut Authority
The order imposes administrative sanctions on officers of government agencies who fail to comply with its provisions or its implementing rules and regulations.
It also orders the task force to consult affected communities and non-governmental organizations in crafting, implementing, or monitoring Yolanda rehabilitation projects.
IATF-Yolanda must submit reports to the President every month or as often as he may require. (READ: How the Duterte administration is fast-tracking Yolanda recovery) – Rappler.com