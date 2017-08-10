The areas are recovering from the damage caused by the earthquake last July 6

Published 8:32 PM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in Ormoc City and Kananga town in Leyte following a 6.5 magnitude earthquake which occurred in early July.

Proclamation 283 was signed on August 7, and released on Thursday, August 10.

The earthquake, which hit the area on July 6, caused buildings to collapse and cut the power in some parts of Leyte, Samar, and Bohol. Two casualties were reported.

Ormoc City, meanwhile, is looking to relocate some 1,500 families affected by the earthquake.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and local government units in the affected areas recommended the declaration of the state of calamity in the area back in July 10 to speed up rescue and relief efforts, as well as the rehabilitation efforts of the government. During the July 10 meeting, local government units were the ones who helped reached the decision alongside the NDRRMC.

The proclamation also allows the government to control the prices of basic goods and commodities. It also mobilizes law enforcement agencies and the armed forces to help maintain peace and order in the area. – Rappler.com