1-Pacman Representative Michael Romero is the richest congressman, with a net worth of over P7 billion in his 2016 SALN

Published 12:07 PM, August 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – There are only two members of the "billionaires' club" in the House of Representatives, both from the party list, according to their latest Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs).

1-Pacman Representative Michael Odylon Romero is the richest congressman in 2016, with a net worth of P7,009,588,018, according to a summary report of House members' SALNs posted on the House website on Friday, August 11.

Romero, a neophyte congressman, has P7.058 billion in assets and P48.41 million in liabilities. (READ: 17th Congress: Meet the party list's new faces)

Romero is the son of construction magnate Rhegis Romero II. He chairs the board of directors of GlobalPort 900 Inc, a listed company in the Philippine Stock Exchange; and owns basketball team GlobalPort Batang Pier in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

The second richest in the House is DIWA Representative Emmeline Aglipay-Villar, with a net worth of P1,409,149,497. She declared P1.42 billion in assets and P14.53 million in liabilities.

Aglipay-Villar is the wife of Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, a former Las Piñas representative. At the end of the 16th Congress in mid-2016, the couple jointly declared a net worth of P689.5 million.

Rounding up the top 10 richest congressmen as of December 2016 are the following:

Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, Negros Occidental 3rd District - P942.96 million

Imelda Marcos, Ilocos Norte 2nd District - P917.80 million

Feliciano Belmonte Jr, Quezon City 4th District - P852.13 million

Virgilio Lacson, Manila Teachers party list - P768.82 million

Bayani Fernando, Marikina City 1st District - P738 million

Vilma Santos-Recto, Batangas 6th District - P522.61 million

Antonio Floirendo Jr, Davao del Norte 2nd District - P491.71 million

Yedda Marie Romualdez, Leyte 1st District - P477.94 million

At the end of the 16th Congress, or as of April 30, 2016, the richest congressman was then-Sarangani representative now Senator Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao, with a net worth of P3.27 billion.

Poorest congressmen

Kabataan Representative Sarah Jane Elago is the poorest in the House, with a net worth of P50,000 as of December 2016.

Except for Camarines Sur 3rd District Representative Gabriel Bordado Jr, the representatives in the bottom 10 in terms of wealth are from the party list.

Teodoro Montoro, Aasenso - P1.785 million

Carlos Isagani Zarate, Bayan Muna - P1.35 million

Benhur Lopez Jr, Yacap - P1.255 million

Emerenciana de Jesus, Gabriela - P1.245 million

France Castro, ACT Teachers - P904,053.13

Sabiniano Canama, Coop-Natcco - P780,000

Abigail Faye Ferriol-Pascual, Kalinga - P672,050.88

Arlene Brosas, Gabriela - P501,000

Gabriel Bordado Jr, Camarines Sur 3rd District - P179,017.71

Sarah Jane Elago, Kabataan - P50,000

Party-list representatives are supposed to give a voice to the marginalized and underrepresented sectors of society on Congress.

A Supreme Court decision in 2013 ruled that parties and organizations "do not need to organize along sectoral lines and do not need to represent 'any marginalized and underrepresented' sector" to join the party list. – Rappler.com