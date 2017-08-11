(UPDATED) Phivolcs says no damage is expected after the earthquake

Published 1:50 PM, August 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A magnitude 6.3 earthquake jolted Batangas on Friday, August 11, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said aftershocks are expected after the quake, which was tectonic in origin, hit Nasugbu, Batangas, at 1:28 pm Friday.

The following intensities were reported:

Intensity IV - Calapan, Mindoro; Subic, Zambales; Rosario, Cavite; Manila City; Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro

Intensity III - Pateros City; Quezon City; Makati City; Malolos, Bulacan; Cainta, Rizal; Calamba, Laguna

Intensity II - Magalang, Pampanga; Tanauan City, Batangas

Intensity I - Talisay, Batangas

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity III - Calumpit, San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Tagaytay City

Intenisty II - Lucban, Quezon

Phivolcs said no damage is expected after the earthquake.

"We don’t expect that this will trigger the movement of other faults," Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said in an interview on ANC. – Rappler.com