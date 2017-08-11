Jason Pon Vailoces, Joel de Meza Adanza, and Filemon Francisco Guerero Jr were taken from their construction barracks on July 15, and threatened with beheading

Published 11:42 PM, August 11, 2017

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Three of the 4 Zamboangueño workers held by for ransom by the Abu Sayyaf escaped from their captors early Friday, August 11.

Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana of Task Force Sulu said rescue operations conducted by the military created pressured on the bandits, giving the kidnap victims a chance to escape.

Jason Pon Vailoces, Joel de Meza Adanza, and Filemon Francisco Guerero Jr are residents of Barangay Tumaga in Zamboanga City. They were forcibly taken from their construction barracks at the Provincial Sports Complex in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul, Sulu, on July 15.

They were threatened with beheading by the Abu Sayyaf, and underwent a stress debriefing with Sobejena.

They revealed that because of continuous military operations in the area, they moved together with their Abu Sayyaf abductors, led by Almujer Yadah, from one place to another. This pushed them away from the ASG stronghold, where they could not acquire support, such as food provisions. – Rappler.com