Published 7:17 AM, August 12, 2017
Updated 7:17 AM, August 12, 2017
CELEBRATION. Catholic devotees burn incense at the Jesus de la Merced procession during the celebration of the 300 years of the consecration in Guatemala City on August 5, 2017. Photo by Johan Ordonez/AFP
CENTER OF ATTENTION. Former Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Hassan Ghashghavi (R) uses a cellphone to take a picture of EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (C) with Iranian MPs after the conclusion of the swearing in ceremony of the Iranian president before parliament in Tehran on August 5, 2017. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP
OIL SPILL. Congealed palm oil washes up on the shoreline at Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong on August 6, 2017. Photo by South China Morning Post/AFP
DANGEROUS JOURNEY. Migrants wait to be rescued in the Mediterranean Sea, 30 nautical miles from the Libyan coast, on August 6, 2017. Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP
EMBATTLED. Comelec Chairman Andres Bautista attends an afternoon mass at the Manila Cathedral on August 7, 2017, after holding a press conference to refute the claim of his estranged wife that he obtained ill-gotten wealth while serving the Comelec. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
PARADE PREPS. A participant carries a paper-mache giant locally known as higantes as they get ready for the AASEAN Day grand parade on August 8, 2017, in Manila. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
ASEAN50. Spectators watch the fireworks display capping the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Manila on August 8, 2017. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
MAASAI VOTERS. Kenyans queue to vote for general elections at a polling station in Ewaso Kendo, Kajiado West County, on August 8, 2017. Photo by Carl De Souza/AFP
DROUGHT PROTEST. An Indian farmer from the state of Tamil Nadu stands with a cellphone tucked into his G-string at a protest venue in New Delhi on August 8, 2017. Photo by Sajjad Hussain/AFP
SAVING THE ELEPHANTS. An Indian volunteer for animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals poses for a photograph wearing a costume depicting an elephant during a protest in New Delhi on August 9, 2017. Photo by Money Sharma/AFP
HEAT WAVE. Flames and smoke rising from a forest in fire near Sarande in the Muzina mountain region, southern Albania. Photo by Gent Shkullaku/AFP
NOKOR THREAT. People gather at a rally at Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea on August 9, 2017, in support of North Korea's threat to attack the US Pacific territory of Guam. Photo by KCNA via KNS/AFP
PRESENT. PNP chief Ronald Dela Rosa fixes the helmet of President Rodrigo Duterte, given by the Special Action Force during the 116th anniversary of the PNP in Camp Crame on August 9, 2017. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
VOLUNTARY SURRENDER. Senator Gregorio Honasan II underwent booking procedures and posted bail for two counts of graft in connection with the pork barrel scam at the police station in Binan, Laguna, on August 11, 2017. PNP photo
COLLECTIBLES. A child browses through a collection of 'Pilipino Funny Komiks' – the oldest running Philippine comic book for children –
at the History Con held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on August 11, 2017. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
