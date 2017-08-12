Malacañang will check the veracity of the reports of bloggers who are allowed to cover presidential events, says Palace Communications Secretary Martin Andanar

Published 5:02 PM, August 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang will "encourage" accredited bloggers to follow journalism ethics to prevent abuse and misinformation, Palace Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said on Saturday, August 12.

“Iba po iyong turing natin sa journalists, sa mga professionals, but we will encourage them [bloggers] to observe journalism ethics (We will treat journalists differently, the professionals, but we will encourage [bloggers] to observe journalism ethics),” Andanar said in an interview with radio dzMM.

He said that distinction between journalists and bloggers is to “give premium and respect to the industry.”

“We respect that, and we want to continue with that kind of tradition,” Andanar said.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) on Wednesday, August 9, released an "interim" policy for accrediting bloggers who “generate news and information regarding the activities of the President.”

Accreditation, it said, may be given to any Filipino citizen who is at least 18 years old and has at least 5,000 followers on any social media platform.

The interim policy, however, has raised questions particularly on the credibility of content. (READ: Nothing stopping accredited bloggers from cursing, lying online, Malacañang says)

Andanar said that Malacañang that will monitor the published content of accredited bloggers since they self-publish, unlike journalists who belong to media companies.



“Sa mga bloggers, iyong wala pong media entity, wala namang organization na maghahabol sa kanila so it will be the Palace that will do the check to the veracity of the reports,” he said.

(Bloggers do not have a media identify, no organization that will pursue them in case they commit a mistake so it will be the Palace that will do the check to the veracity of the reports.)

Andanar has previously said he is open to comments and suggestions on how to improve the policy. (READ: Questions PCOO has to answer about its bloggers accreditation policy) – Rappler.com