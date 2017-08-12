The escaped hostages say Father Teresito 'Chito' Soganub, who was taken on May 23 from Marawi City, is still alive

Published 10:30 PM, August 12, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Fleeing in the night as their captors slept, 4 hostages of the terrorist Maute group escaped and were rescued by the Philippine Navy on Saturday, August 12, a report said.

ABS-CBN reported that the hostages swam about a kilometer through Lanao Lake until they were eventually found by a navy patrol.

The escaped hostages said they had been with the Maute group for more than two months inside the Bato Mosque. They reportedly served as cooks for the terror group, as well as other hostages.

They added that Father Teresito "Chito" Soganub, who was taken on May 23 from Marawi City, is still alive.

He was reportedly assigned to collect explosive powder from firecrackers, which they intend to use in improvised explosive devices. (READ: Troops push to rescue Marawi hostages in 'last lap' operations)

About 50 more hostages, 20 of whom were women, are said to still be captives of the Maute group. – Rappler.com