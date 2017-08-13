Watch the hearing on Rappler

Published 10:18 AM, August 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives ways and means committee holds a hearing on the P6.4 billion worth of shabu shipment from China.

This comes after customs seized 604 kilos of shabu in Valenzuela, estimating a total worth of P6.4 billion, on May 26, 2017. China has vowed to help President Rodrigo Duterte and his fight against illegal drugs. But the Asian giant is also major source of illegal drugs in the country.

Watch the replay of the hearing held last Wednesday, August 9.