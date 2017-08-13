A task force announces developments in the construction of the MRT7's University Avenue and Manggahan stations in Quezon City, which would affect the flow of traffic

Published 5:10 PM, August 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Going through Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City? Brace for heavier traffic.

The Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT7) Project Traffic Management Task Force on Sunday, August 13, warned of possible congestion along parts of Commonwealth Avenue starting on Tuesday, August 15.

The task force said in an advisory that the first phase of the guideway construction for the MRT7's University Avenue Station is set to begin, and would last until April 2018. A guideway is defined as "a structure, usually made of concrete, that is used to support and guide trains or individual vehicles that ride over it."

During the construction period, the current 7 lanes being used by vehicles – both southbound and northbound – between University Avenue and Central Avenue will be reduced to only 5.

Meanwhile, construction for the MRT7's Manggahan Station is also expected to begin next week, affecting one southbound lane and two northbound lanes along Commonwealth Avenue, between Katuparan and Kaunlaran streets.

"The Task Force appeals for motorists' cooperation in observing traffic rules to avoid further obstructions on the road while the construction is ongoing," it said.

"It also asks for patience for the heavy traffic which may be experienced, especially during peak hours."

Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corporation (SMC) broke ground for the $1.6-billion MRT7 project in April 2016. The 23-kilometer railway system, which will run from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte City in Bulacan, is expected to be completed by 2020.

It will have 14 stations which will take 30 minutes to travel end-to-end: North Avenue, Quezon Memorial, University Avenue, Tandang Sora, Don Antonio, Batasan, Manggahan, Doña Carmen, Regalado Highway, Mindanao Avenue, Quirino, Sacred Heart, Tala, and San Jose del Monte.

The MRT7 will also connect to the existing MRT3 and Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1), with the common station to be located between SM North EDSA and TriNoma malls in Quezon City. – Rappler.com