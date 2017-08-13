The Philippine embassy in Washington DC calls on Filipinos in Charlottesville and neighboring areas to 'stay indoors and avoid large gatherings'

Published 5:35 PM, August 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – No Filipino was hurt in the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, according to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In a statement, the Philippine embassy in Washington DC said it is "closely monitoring" the situation after a state of emergency was declared there following clashes between far-right groups and counter-protesters on Saturday, August 12.

"So far, the Philippine embassy has not received reports from the Filipino community or the Charlottesville police," Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said in a statement, explaining that the police would usually inform embassies if there are foreigners injured or arrested.

While there are no casualties recorded so far, the embassy has urged Filipinos in Charlottesville and neighboring areas to "stay indoors and avoid large gatherings."

There are around 125 Filipinos in Charlottesville, 188 kilometers southwest of Washington DC, according to the embassy.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and federal prosecutors have opened a civil rights investigation into the incident, where a car plowed into a crowd while demonstrators and counter-protesters clashed, killing one woman and wounding 19 others.

US President Donald Trump was faulted by fellow Republicans for his apparent refusal to criticize far-right hate groups. – Rappler.com