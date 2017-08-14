'The Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives will not accept any documents other than certified or original, appended to impeachment complaints,' VACC tells the NBI in the letter

Published 3:55 PM, August 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) sent a letter on Monday, August 14, to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) asking for certified copies of documents related to the alleged unexplained wealth of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andy Bautista.

The VACC will use these documents in the case buildup for the impeachment of Bautista.

The anti-crime group wants to avoid repeating a mistake it committed in their impeachment case versus Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno when they filed an unverified, unendorsed complaint before the House of Representatives.

"Our said client is resorting to this request owing to the fact that the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives will not accept any documents other than certified or original, appended to impeachment complaints," VACC's legal counsel Manny Luna said in his letter to the NBI. (READ: LIST: Bank accounts, properties Comelec chief must explain)

The VACC is asking for copies of the affidavit of Bautista's estranged wife Patricia "Tish" Bautista, passbooks of the Comelec Chair's alleged 35 Luzon Development Bank (LDB) accounts, and an RCBC peso account. (READ: Comelec chair cries, says wife's exposé unfair to kids)

The VACC said it will also request copies of Bautista's Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) from the Office of the Ombudsman.

Last week Patricia made a sensational exposé of documents which alleged that her husband has amassed nearly P1-billion worth of bank assets, much more than the declared P173 million in his 2016 SALN.

Patricia also said she had documents which showed "almost daily" bank deposits to Bautista's account in 2016, which was an election year. Patricia said the deposits never exceeded P500,000, which she said was done probably to avoid scrutiny of the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has authorized the NBI to investigate Patricia's claims against her husband, and said he is expecting the AMLC to cooperate by virtue of a memorandum of agreement between the two agencies. – Rappler.com