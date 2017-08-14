Marquez, who ran for Parañaque City vice mayor in the 2016 elections, is the son of actor-turned-politician Joey Marquez

Published 3:35 PM, August 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Actor-turned-politician Jeremy Marquez is President Rodrigo Duterte's latest celebrity appointee.

Marquez, son of actor-turned-politician Joey Marquez, is now deputy secretary-general of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

Duterte signed his appointment document on August 10.

Back in the early 2000s, Jeremy was thought to be pursuing a career in showbiz when he starred in some local television shows.

But Jeremy, a political science graduate from De La Salle University Dasmariñas, shifted to politics in 2007 when he ran and won as BF Homes barangay captain. He won two more terms after that.

After becoming the president of Parañaque City's Liga ng mga Barangay, he became a member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod or City Council. He ran for Parañaque vice mayor in the 2016 elections under the Nacionalista Party but lost.

His father, Joey, served as Parañaque's mayor for 3 terms.

Other appointees

Aside from Marquez, Duterte signed appointment papers of 24 others this August.

Among these is the appointment of Presidential Consultant for Education Jose David Lapuz as member of the UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) National Commission of the Philippines.

He is tasked with representing the "education, scientific, and cultural agencies of the government," according to his appointment document.

Lapuz's appointment as presidential consultant came under fire since he is a self-confessed plagiarizer. Plagiarism is a wrongdoing particularly looked down upon in the education sector.

Fr Alexander Balatbat of the Roman Archdiocese of Antipolo was also appointed by Duterte as Special Envoy for Interfaith Dialogue. His term is set to expire after 6 months.

Here are the appointment papers signed by Duterte this August:

– Rappler.com