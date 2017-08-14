Watch the hearing live on Rappler at around 9:30 am Tuesday, August 15

Published 8:59 PM, August 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives committee on human rights conducts a hearing on Tuesday, August 15.

Up for scrutiny is Representative Carlos Isagani Zarate's House Bill 1617, which seeks to define certain constitutional rights of defenders, and providing penalties for violators in the implementation of the 1998 United Nations Declaration on Human Rights Defenders.

Bills seeking to strengthen the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) will also be discussed in the hearing.

Watch the hearing live at around 9:30 am Tuesday, August 15. – Rappler.com