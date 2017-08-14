Uber suspension, Andy Bautista, new SC justice | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler: Uber suspended for 1 month. VACC starts impeachment case buildup vs COMELEC chairman Andres Bautista. President Rodrigo Duterte appoints Justice Alexander Gesmundo to Supreme Court. Paolo Duterte photos with Kenneth Dong just 'propaganda' – Malacañang. Guam governor backs 'punch in the nose' for Pyongyang. Tokyo zoo releases video of 'fluffy' baby panda
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan
Nicole Revita