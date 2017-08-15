The suspension remains in effect while the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board prepares to tackle Uber's motion for reconsideration

Published 12:25 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – "The order stands."

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday, August 15, said Uber drivers are still prohibited from plying the roads even though the ride-hailing company has filed a motion for reconsideration.

According to LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III, the order remains because while they have already received Uber's motion, they have not convened on it.

The motion was filed to appeal the August 14 LTFRB order which banned Uber from operating for one month.

BREAKING: Uber files motion for reconsideration vs LTFRB's one-month suspension order. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/OCfd63lA36 — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) August 15, 2017

"When an order is executory it will remain to be executory until the reason for the order becomes moot and academic or it has been reconsidered," Delgra said in a news briefing on Tuesday, August 15.

The LTFRB chief also maintained that the transport network company (TNC) repeatedly violated the order to stop accrediting new drivers despite the "clarity" of authorities' instructions. (READ: What's the fuss about the Grab, Uber regulation issue?)

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said in the news briefing that they have ordered law enforcers to apprehend Uber drivers violating the suspension, if any. – Rappler.com