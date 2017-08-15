The siblings are detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame upon their request as they await their arraignment

Published 2:06 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog and her brother, Reynaldo Parojinog Jr, tested negative for illegal drugs, the Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Tuesday, August 15.

"At the time when urine samples were collected from Vice Mayor and [Reynaldo] Jr they were found to be negative of methamphetamine and THC-metabolites or marijuana use," PNP Crime Laboratory Chief Inspector Yela Apostol said.

The siblings were arrested after police served their family a search warrant. The pre-dawn operation led to a firefight with authorities that killed their parents, Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog and Susan Parojinog, and 13 others. (READ: TIMELINE: Parojinog, from Duterte's narco list to a bloody raid)

Earlier, the PNP reported that Mayor Parojinog tested positive for gunpowder, affirming the police narrative that the family fought back and prompted the police to retaliate.

The siblings are detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame upon their request as they await their arraignment.

Their lawyers earlier questioned their arrest, but the Department of Justice maintained that the arrests were valid. – Rappler.com