Published 4:22 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives holds its plenary session today where Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano is expected to deliver a privilege speech on the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).

"The Chinese may have a sinister plan to occupy sandbars just west of Pag-asa that belong to us. There is also information that it prevented or blocked our BFAR [Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources] ship in the area," Alejano told Rappler on Tuesday, August 15.

Alejano also raised this issue to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Monday night, August 14, during the House deliberations on the defense department's budget.

