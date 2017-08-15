A good chunk of the DepEd's proposed budget next year is also allocated for its program subsidizing the schooling of students in private institutions

Published 5:30 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) is allotting around P42 billion out of its proposed P612.117-billion budget for 2018 to hire additional teachers in basic education.

Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla provided the breakdown for the 81,100 teachers they plan to hire per level during a press conference on Tuesday, August 15:

43,732 for kinder and elementary

1,944 for special education centers or classes

35,192 for junior high school

232 for senior high school

The DepEd also aims to build 46,998 new classrooms next year using P2.99 billion, while another P3.5 billion will be used to buy 81,201 chairs. (READ: Education, infra to get bulk of proposed 2018 nat'l budget)

A total of P2.99 billion is also allocated for the construction of 24,076 workshops and laboratories. The department wants to use P2.97 million to provide electricity to 2,398 schools as well.

Sevilla said the DepEd will continue supporting the K to 12 program next year by proposing the following allocation of funds:

P2.99 billion for 38.9 million activity sheets and textbooks

P8.5 billion for 22,046 information and communications technology packages

P4.6 billion for the technical-vocational tools and equipment of 1,356 schools

P3.2 billion for 3,183 sets of Science and Math packages

P5.3 billion for the school-based feeding program benefitting some 2.5 million students

Partnerships with private institutions to deliver basic education were allotted a considerable amount in the proposed 2018 budget, with P32.01 billion proposed for the Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (GASTPE) program.

The bulk of GASTPE's funds will go to the Voucher Program for private senior high schools at P21.34 billion.

The remaining P10.67 billion will support the Education Service Contracting program for those in junior high school and technical-vocational and livelihood specializations.

New line items in 2018 budget

The DepEd included 4 new line items under its proposed budget for 2018, the biggest of which is P181.518 million for its partnerships and linkages program.

"We propose for it to have its own line item for better transparency and accountability, and more flexibility of its funds, considering that it handles major partnerships and activities like Brigada Eskwela and Adopt-A-School Programs," said Sevilla.

The DepEd is also allocating P8.349 million for its Child Protection in Basic Education program, which provides "special protection to children against all forms of neglect, abuse, cruelty, exploitation, and other conditions prejudicial to their development."

Another P3 million is set aside to cover the maintenance and other operating expenses of two sports academies – Alfonso Sports Academy and Training Center in Cavite and Siargao Island Sports Academy and Training Center.

Meanwhile, P79.433 million will be used for the DepEd's compliance monitoring and development of education-related laws and rules. – Rappler.com