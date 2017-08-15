The Department of Justice rejects the criminal complaint filed by police against Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr and his wife, Susan, who were killed in a police raid on July 30

Published 5:38 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police tried to file a criminal complaint against Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog Sr and his wife, Susan, nearly two weeks after the couple was killed in a police operation

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Northern Mindanao (PNP-CIDG NORMIN) tried to file the complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ), for violation of Republic Act No 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002, RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and RA 9515 or the Illegal Possession of Explosives.

The complaint was filed on August 11, or nearly two weeks after the raid on the Parojinogs’ home in Ozamiz City that killed the couple and 11 others. (READ: TIMELINE: Parojinog, from Duterte's narco list to a bloody raid)

In rejecting the complaint, the DOJ cited the rule in criminal procedure that extinguishes the criminal liability of a dead person.

During the July 30 pre-dawn raid based on a search warrant, authorities confiscated several packs of suspected shabu, firearms, and ammunition.

The Parojinog children, Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Parojinog and brother Reynaldo Parojinog Jr, were charged with illegal possession of firearms and drugs before the Ozamiz City Regional Trial Court (RTC) on August 4.

The siblings are detained at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame upon their request as they await their arraignment. – Rappler.com