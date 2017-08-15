(UDPATED) The cement mixer falls onto a Honda Brio with a family of 5 in tow. The father, Ulysses Ramos, is declared dead at 7:32 pm.

Published 8:50 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A cement mixer truck toppled onto a car during the afternoon rush hour on Tuesday, August 15, killing one passenger and leaving a family fatherless.

The truck was travelling northbound along Mindanao Avenue near the turn to Congressional Avenue when its left wheels went up the center island, causing it to keel over, MMDA Spokesperson Celine Pialago told reporters.

The truck fell onto a Honda Brio, which carried a family of 5: Father of the family Ulysses Ramos, 34, Mother Marife Ramos, 35 and their children Eulaiza , Eugene, and Enrico aged 12, 8, and 4.

The family was brought to the Metro North Hospital except for Elaiza, who was transported to the Quezon City General Hospital.

At 7:32 pm, Ulysses was declared dead.

Emerging unscathed from the incident, the driver of the truck was placed in the custody of authorities.

Personnel from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology immediately responded to the accident as their office was along the major road.

They attempted to prevent the truck from further flattening the car by erecting steel rods and bamboo sticks. – Rappler.com