Philippine Eagle Center closed temporarily to protect eagles from bird flu
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Eagle Foundation on Tuesday, August 15, closed the Philippine Eagle Center to protect the eagles from the avian flu.
In a statement, the Philippine Eagle Foundation acknowledged the avian flu, which broke out in Pampanga in Luzon "poses a grave threat to the Philippine eagle population." (READ: Bird flu in PH: Pampanga under state of emergency)
The Center will be closed until Wednesday, August 16, to set up "emergency measures and ensure the safety of our Philippine eagle and other raptors in the facility." (MAP: Barangays near bird flu outbreak in Pampanga) – Rappler.com