The Philippine Eagle Foundation is setting up emergency measures to protect the birds of the Philippine Eagle Center against the bird flu

Published 9:57 PM, August 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Eagle Foundation on Tuesday, August 15, closed the Philippine Eagle Center to protect the eagles from the avian flu.

In a statement, the Philippine Eagle Foundation acknowledged the avian flu, which broke out in Pampanga in Luzon "poses a grave threat to the Philippine eagle population." (READ: Bird flu in PH: Pampanga under state of emergency)

The Center will be closed until Wednesday, August 16, to set up "emergency measures and ensure the safety of our Philippine eagle and other raptors in the facility." (MAP: Barangays near bird flu outbreak in Pampanga) – Rappler.com