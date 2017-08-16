Watch the hearing on Rappler

Published 11:22 AM, August 16, 2017

Bookmark this page to watch the hearing on Rappler.

MANILA, Philippines – On Wednesday, August 16, the Commission on Appointments will hold a confirmation hearing on the appointment of Judy Taguiwalo as Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary. It will be the second confirmation hearing of Taguiwalo, with the first one held last May 3.

One of the leftists in the Duterte Cabinet, Taguiwalo is a former University of the Philippines professor and a longtime activist who was imprisoned during the Martial Law years.

Her first confirmation hearing on May 3 sparked online rage as Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III insulted her status as a single mother. Taguiwalo was also grilled for her links with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP). She said then that while the CPP endorsed her appointment to Duterte, she is not a member of the party.

The second scheduled hearing last May 17 was postponed by the Commission on Appointments (CA), which Taguiwalo described as a form of 'torture.'

The CA has already rejected two Duterte appointees: former foreign secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. and former environment secretary Gina Lopez.

Watch the hearing live on Rappler. – Rappler.com