Published 10:01 AM, August 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A new batch of 27 Filipino British Chevening scholars are leaving for the United Kingdom to pursue one-year postgraduate courses in top educational institutions there.

The new UK envoy to the Philippines, Daniel Pruce, led a send-off ceremony for the scholars Tuesday night, August 15, at the embassy in Manila.

"Home to some of the world's best universities, the UK's higher education sector promotes the exchange of information and ideas,as well as the building of networks. Chevening enables emerging leaders from the Philippines to deepen their knowledge, expand their networks while immersing themselves in the UK culture," Pruce said.

The scholars are Stephanie Tan, Micheline Rama, Bam Baraguir, Christian Yap, Cristina Villaraza, Danilo Vidad, Kristal Gazmen, Mary Baylosis, Richard Bolisay, Ben Brian Kalaw, Ira Zamudio, Julius Cesar Alejandre, Christine Antoniette Ramos, Loraine Gallevo, Renee Karunungan, Carmela Maranan, Twyla Rubin, Chiara Zambrano, Jam Abu Dharr Usman, Miguel Paala, Camille Aromas, Carla Joyce Nocheseda, Gerry Alcantara, Zayra Abraham, Geisha Sanchez, Francis Paolo Tiopianco, and Carolyn Bonquin.

Pruce, who has been learning Filipino, also greeted the scholars using the national language.

"Ikinagagalak kong makilala ang ating bagong Chevening scholars na mag-aaral sa UK. Natutuwa rin akong makilala ang Chevening alumni network ngayong gabi. Kayo ang nagsisilbing inspirasyon at modelo ng ating bagong scholars," Pruce said, eliciting applause.

(I am delighted to meet the new Chevening scholars who will study in the UK. I am also happy to meet the Chevening alumni network tonight. You serve as inspiration to the new scholars.)

The Chevening Scholarships are awarded by the British Government to those who have a vision and drive to become future leaders in their chosen fields. The scholarships were named after the Chevening House, the British Foreign Secretary’s official country residence.

For 3 consecutive years, the UK has funded big batches of nearly 30 scholars from the Philippines. In 2015, the UK awarded the scholarship to the first big batch of 27 Filipino scholars. Last year, a batch of 26 followed.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships for the academic year 2018/19 are now open. They must be submitted online between August 7 and November 7, 2017, at www.chevening.org. – Rappler.com